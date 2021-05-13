Clay High School teacher on leave for having Right to Life Michiana visit class

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After a Right to Life Michiana group spoke to a health class at Clay High School this week, the teacher of that class has been put on administrative leave.

The school corporation says the teacher should have sought permission and simply didn’t do that.

In a statement from Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings, he apologizes and says, “We want to reassure our students, families, and community that we are taking this matter seriously and are grateful it was brought to our attention. While we are committed to addressing the health and safety needs of all of our students, policies, protocols, multiple perspectives, and parent notifications need to be followed to ensure the continued trust of our families.”

Right to Life Michiana says the group shared medical and scientific facts about fetal development.

“We did not pray. We did not talk about religion. We did not talk about politics, nor did we talk about the moral implications of abortion. We keep things pretty factual and share those resources,” Right to Life Michiana Executive Director Jackie Appleman said.

Appleman says they are surprised by the aftermath of the situation.

“Our biggest concern is that this teacher has been targeted due to comments of people made online. At least from what I’ve read, a lot of the comments like they’re upset we’re teaching religion or this or that, which simply isn’t even true,” Appleman said.

Nonetheless, in the same statement from Cummings, he calls the visit unauthorized and says the teacher’s administrative leave is pending an investigation.

Full statement from Dr. Todd Cummings:

“The South Bend Community School Corporation is aware and deeply concerned about a group’s unauthorized visit to Clay High School’s health class yesterday. It is clear that policies and protocols were not followed and we apologize. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. We want to reassure our students, families, and community that we are taking this matter seriously and are grateful it was brought to our attention. While we are committed to addressing the health and safety needs of all of our students, policies, protocols, multiple perspectives, and parent notifications need to be followed to ensure the continued trust of our families.”

