Canoe and kayak rentals starting at Ferrettie-Baugo Creek County Park

Ind. (WNDU) - Canoe and kayak rental at Ferrettie-Baugo Creek County Park will open for the season next Wednesday.

Rentals will be available Wednesday through Sunday this year from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with equipment needed to be returned by 7 p.m.

Rental packages include the vessels, paddles and required life jackets.

Renters must be at least 18 years old and present a valid picture ID.

Adults must accompany anyone under 18.

Rentals will be available on a first come basis.

