Canoe and kayak rentals starting at Ferrettie-Baugo Creek County Park
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ind. (WNDU) - Canoe and kayak rental at Ferrettie-Baugo Creek County Park will open for the season next Wednesday.
Rentals will be available Wednesday through Sunday this year from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with equipment needed to be returned by 7 p.m.
Rental packages include the vessels, paddles and required life jackets.
Renters must be at least 18 years old and present a valid picture ID.
Adults must accompany anyone under 18.
Rentals will be available on a first come basis.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.