Advertisement

Canoe and kayak rentals starting at Ferrettie-Baugo Creek County Park

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ind. (WNDU) - Canoe and kayak rental at Ferrettie-Baugo Creek County Park will open for the season next Wednesday.

Rentals will be available Wednesday through Sunday this year from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with equipment needed to be returned by 7 p.m.

Rental packages include the vessels, paddles and required life jackets.

Renters must be at least 18 years old and present a valid picture ID.

Adults must accompany anyone under 18.

Rentals will be available on a first come basis.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Wallace, father of sixth-month old Leo Wallace, speaks out for first time since son killed...
Father of South Bend baby killed in semi truck crash forgives wrongful driver
A baby boy from South Bend is dead and two are injured after a crash in Miami County Monday...
Military medic tried to save baby who died in semi truck crash; vigil held for family
Michigan animal doctor has license suspended
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
3 more Concord High School teachers placed on administrative leave
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Elkhart man jailed after refusing to leave school property while carrying gun

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Heading toward summer!
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
This time, I head up north to South Haven on the shores of Lake Michigan where you can...
One Tank Trips: South Haven, Michigan
There seems to be no shortage of shortages as Michiana restaurants try to bounce back from the...
Shortages impacting local restaurants