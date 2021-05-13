Advertisement

Cabrera becomes Venezuelan hit king, Tigers beat Royals

Casey Mize allowed two runs on three hits and two walks in six innings to get the win.
Detroit Tigers first base coach Ramon Santiago hugs Miguel Cabrera behind Kansas City Royals...
Detroit Tigers first base coach Ramon Santiago hugs Miguel Cabrera behind Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana (41) after Cabrera's single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) - Miguel Cabrera drove in two runs and surpassed Omar Vizquel for the most major league hits by a Venezuelan player, leading the Detroit Tigers past the slumping Kansas City Royals 4-2. Cabrera’s two RBI singles gave him 2,878, one more than Vizquel, who played his last game in 2012. Kansas City lost its 10th straight, the Royals’ longest skid since they dropped 10 in a row from March 31-April 11, 2019. Casey Mize allowed two runs on three hits and two walks in six innings to get the win. Gregory Soto worked the ninth for his fourth save.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

