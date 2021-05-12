Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Caring Teen Searches for Family

By Tricia Sloma
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Mich. (WNDU) - Foster kids in need of adoption are looking for a fresh start with a new family. That includes foster kids like 13-year-old Travion, who is featured in a video from Grant Me Hope and the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

Travion describes himself as a cool kid who is creative and athletic.

“I’m very, very strong,” said Travion. “I like to play football with my friends. Mostly, I like to play football because I get to catch the ball and I’m really a tough person.”

Social Studies is his favorite subject in school, but he also enjoys math and computers.

“When I grow up, I will like to be an electrician, like build computers and make phones and laptops,” said Travion. He also likes to learn about clean energy and building better transportation systems.

Travion has been in foster care for about two years and is eager to find a forever family. He dreams of visits to the mall and park with his new family. His favorite foods are pizza and waffles. Travion would like a new mom and a dad, but he also would like some pets.

" I would like to live in a city and I would like to live with dogs and one sibling. I would like a younger brother,” said Travion.

If you would like to learn more about Travion, click here:

MARE > For Families > View Waiting Children

Travion | GrantMehope

