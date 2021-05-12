Vaccine Tracker: New updates from Indiana and Michigan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -On this edition of the Vaccine Tracker we’re digging into the latest updates on the fight against COVID-19 from Indiana and Michigan.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer along with Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director for Health and Human Services, discussed Michigan reaching step one of the “Vacc to Normal” plan. The state has 55% of the population with at least one dose of the vaccine and this allows employees to return to work in-person on May 24th.

“The vaccine is safe. It will help protect you, and your family, and other people from getting COVID. Even if you have had COVID, you should still get vaccinated to protect yourself from variants or a repeat infection,” Governor Whitmer says. “The vaccine has gone through rigorous testing and over 150 million Americans have taken it. The vaccine like others before it for polio and smallpox are trusted by doctors.”

Around 7.5 million doses have been given in Michigan and the Michigan Department of Health and Human services believes the increase in rates of vaccination have brought about lower COVID-19 case rates.

Hospitalizations are down 30% and COVID-19 cases are down 60% since the spike in mid-April.

The expansion of age eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine was also discussed and officials say that getting ages 12 to 15 vaccinated will result in less missed school days, fewer missed school related events, being able to see friends, and not getting ill from COVID.

“Vaccines are our best chance for putting this pandemic behind us and returning to normal. They represent hope and healing. If you want to learn more I encourage you to talk to your family doctor and learn more about how the safe and effective vaccines can save your life and the lives of those you love,” Governor Whitmer says.

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) also provided an update on their efforts getting people vaccinated providing an update on an increase in COVID variant cases.

Indiana has about 2.2 million people fully vaccinated from COVID-19 and that’s over 40% of the state’s population over the age of 16. Another 2.4 million have one dose of the vaccine. They say vaccinations are going in a positive directing but the state’s positivity rate is currently on the increase and sits at around 5.3%. This increase is due to more variants present in the state. ISDH says there are around 1,900 variant cases in the state and 1,500 of those are the UK variant.

Indiana is also stressing the importance of getting the 12 to 15 age group vaccinated.

“Expanding the vaccine to younger Hoosiers will help our children start getting back to the activities they love. It will help them have a summer that is focused on quality time and not quarantine. It will also help ensure that the next school year looks much different for our students, teachers, and staff. We all want that normalcy and the best way to get there is to increase the number of people who are fully vaccinated,” Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Chief Medical Officer with ISDH says.

Now that the CDC has given the ok to the FDA’s recommendation for expanding age eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine, those in that age group can head to ourshot.in.gov today and start scheduling vaccination appointments for as soon as tomorrow. Many vaccination sites will also accept walk-ins but anyone under 18 will need a parent to consent to getting the vaccine.

