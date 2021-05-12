Advertisement

Towns, Edwards lead Timberwolves past undermanned Pistons

Ricky Rubio added 19 points for Minnesota while DeAngelo Russell had 15 points and 10 assists.
Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes drives as Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0)...
Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes drives as Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Karl-Anthony Towns scored 28 points and Anthony Edwards added 22 as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Detroit Pistons 119-100 in a game with significant lottery implications. Minnesota’s second straight win was its 22nd in 69 games, while the Pistons dropped to 20-50. The Houston Rockets (16-53) are the only team with fewer wins than Detroit. There are three teams - the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers - with 21 wins. Ricky Rubio added 19 points for Minnesota while DeAngelo Russell had 15 points and 10 assists. Saddiq Bey had 21 points and Saben Lee added 20 for Detroit, which lost for the 10th time in 12 games.

