Teen seriously injured after Kosciusko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old is seriously hurt after a crash last night in Kosciusko County.

Police say Easton Adkins of Columbia City was looking for an acquaintance near Durham Lake around 10:30.

Witnesses told police they lost telephone contact with Adkins and began to search the area.

The Ford Fusion Adkins was driving was eventually found in a wooded area off County Road 350 North.

Adkins was airlifted from the scene and is currently listed in critical condition at the hospital.

