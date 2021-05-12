South Bend schools to take part in ‘Earn and Learn’ certification program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A program that helps students get experience in the field of medicine is coming to South Bend Community School Corporation.

Many students already earn high school, college, and even certification credits through the Career and Technical education program.

The new State Earn and Learn certification recognizes these students who had a huge impact on the community in 2020.

Many of these students filled the roles of front line workers during the height of the pandemic.

Even though they’re still in high school, these students played a vital role outside the classroom.

“They are such a help. They like to work. Any shift that is available, they’re more than willing to pick that up for us because they like their job,” says Shawnna White, Creekside Village HR/Payroll.

