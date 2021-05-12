Advertisement

Preakness allows Medina Spirit to enter with extra testing

Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (AP) - The Preakness is allowing Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit to enter Saturday’s race subject to additional testing and monitoring following the colt’s failed drug test after the Derby.

Medina Spirit and two other horses trained by Bob Baffert will be under extra scrutiny in the days leading up to the second jewel of the Triple Crown.

The Maryland Racing Commission and Baffert have agreed to the conditions for Medina Spirit, fellow Preakness runner Concert Tour and Beautiful Gift, who is expected to run in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday.

Medina Spirit drew the No. 3 post in a field of 10 horses.

5/11/2021 6:07:40 PM (GMT -4:00)

