Pacers rally late for 103-94 win to snap 76ers streak

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Domantas Sabonis had his ninth triple-double of the season and Caris LeVert added 24 points to help Indiana rally past Philadelphia 103-94, ending the 76ers eight-game winning streak. The Pacers third victory in four games delayed the 76ers opportunity to wrap up the Eastern Conference’s top seed. Tobias Harris scored 27 points and Ben Simmons finished with 23 as Philadelphia’s eight-game winning streak came to an end. Indiana trailed most of the first three quarters but rallied to take a 75-72 lead late in the third. After Philadelphia answered with an 8-0 run, the Pacers fought back to take a 94-92 and never trailed again.

