Advertisement

Pacers rally late for 103-94 win to snap 76ers streak

After Philadelphia answered with an 8-0 run, the Pacers fought back to take a 94-92 and never trailed again.
Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert (22) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers' George Hill (33) during the...
Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert (22) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers' George Hill (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Domantas Sabonis had his ninth triple-double of the season and Caris LeVert added 24 points to help Indiana rally past Philadelphia 103-94, ending the 76ers eight-game winning streak. The Pacers third victory in four games delayed the 76ers opportunity to wrap up the Eastern Conference’s top seed. Tobias Harris scored 27 points and Ben Simmons finished with 23 as Philadelphia’s eight-game winning streak came to an end. Indiana trailed most of the first three quarters but rallied to take a 75-72 lead late in the third. After Philadelphia answered with an 8-0 run, the Pacers fought back to take a 94-92 and never trailed again.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The call came from Emerald Pointe Apartments on Generations Drive, just northwest of Douglas...
Police searching for adults after 2-year-old suffers gunshot wound
A baby boy from South Bend is dead and two are injured after a crash in Miami County Monday...
Military medic tried to save baby who died in Miami County semi truck crash
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
3 more Concord High School teachers placed on administrative leave
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
I Love The 90s Tour
‘Party in the Park’ to feature ‘I Love The 90s Tour’

Latest News

Jake Washer makes diving catch against Beloit Snappers on May 11, 2021.
South Bend Cubs avoid perfect game but drop opener to Beloit 3-0
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) passes the ball away from Chicago Bulls forward Patrick...
Durant scores 21, Nets beat Bulls 115-107
Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes drives as Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0)...
Towns, Edwards lead Timberwolves past undermanned Pistons
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber tosses the ball to first base to get Chicago...
Bieber extends own MLB strikeout record, Indians beat Cubs