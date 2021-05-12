Advertisement

Number of Indiana Covid variant cases on the rise

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana state health officials updated residents on their response to the pandemic Wednesday.

Right now, the state has almost 1900 variant cases, with the U.K. variant making up 1500 cases.

State health officials say variant cases have increased in the over the past two weeks.

With that, the state’s positivity rate has also increased to 5.3 percent.

“As we see increasing variants there will be more evaluation of individuals that are hospitalized we are looking at everybody hospitalized with covid ad actually sequencing their Covid-19 to determine if that’s from a variant and as we collect more data not only here in the state of Indiana but across the nation we will have more information about these other variants of concern,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.

Some good news, 2.2 million Hoosiers 16 and older are now fully vaccinated.

