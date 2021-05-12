No. 4 Irish rally to beat Valpo, 7-4

VALPARAISO, Ind. (Notre Dame Athletics) - The fourth-ranked Notre Dame baseball team put on another late rally to come back and defeat Valparaiso 7-4 Tuesday night at Emory G. Bauer Field.

Notre Dame (26-10) trailed 3-0 heading into the eighth inning but put up seven runs in the inning to take their first lead of the game. Two clutch hits with the bases loaded changed the tide for the Irish. Spencer Myers hit a double to left that scored two runners to tie the game. Later in the inning, Carter Putz tripled down the right field line to clear the bases and give the Irish the first lead at 6-3.

After scoring another run in the inning, Aidan Tyrell came on to close the door for the Irish. He got the final six outs to clinch the win. Tanner Kohlhepp was also strong out of the bullpen for the Irish. He struck out a career-high nine batters in four innings of work.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Valpo jumped out in front in the third inning as the first hit of the game for either time brought runners home. Kyle Schmack came up with two outs and the bases loaded and he lifted a single over Miller in right field to score two runs. Valpo added another run on a wild pitch and held a 3-0 lead after the first three innings of play.

Kohlhepp came on for the Irish and he breezed through the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Kohlhepp recorded seven of his nine outs via the strikeout over those three innings.

The score stayed at 3-0 until the eighth inning when the Irish bats woke up at the plate in a big way. Brooks Coetzee tripled to left field and scored on the single to right from Jared Miller in the next at bat. Nick Juaire and Zack Prajzner both reached base to load the bases for the Irish.

Myers doubled to left field that scored Miller and pinch-runner TJ Williams to level the score at 3-3. After a walk to Ryan Cole, Putz came to the dish with the bases loaded and two outs. He ripped a triple down the right field line to clear the bases and give the Irish the lead. Putz came home to score on a wild pitch and the Irish lead grew to 7-3.

Valpo got a run back in the eighth inning but Tyrell was able to close the door and secure the win for the Irish.

UP NEXT

The Irish will be off for the next week plus as they have their final exams for the semester. The Irish get back in action next Thursday for their final ACC series of the season. The Irish will travel to Blacksburg for a three-game series. The first game on May 20th is set for a 6 p.m. ET first pitch and will be broadcast on the ACC Network Extra.