Advertisement

Multiple road projects coming to LaPorte County

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A couple traffic alerts you need to know about if you drive in LaPorte County.

Starting next Wednesday, there will be restrictions at U.S. 20-35 and I-94 as crews work on bridge painting.

I-94 will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Wednesday night to set up for the project.

The following morning, it will have two open lanes in each direction.

Meanwhile, the ramp from eastbound U-S 20 to westbound I-94 will be closed.

You can use the cloverleaf ramps as a detour by taking the ramp to eastbound I-94, then the ramp to westbound U.S. 20, followed by the ramp to westbound I-94.

This project will be ongoing through mid-September.

Also happening next Wednesday, a portion of Johnson Road over I-94 will be closed for about two weeks for a bridge deck sealing project.

The official detour will follow Pahs Road, Cleveland Avenue, and County Road West 400 North.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby boy from South Bend is dead and two are injured after a crash in Miami County Monday...
Military medic tried to save baby who died in semi truck crash; vigil held for family
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
3 more Concord High School teachers placed on administrative leave
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana restoring work-search rule for jobless benefits
Elkhart Co. Homicide Unit searching for information after teen dies from shooting injuries
A video posted on the ELMS’ website prominently features the Mishawaka plant that used to house...
Sale of former Hummer plant continues to inch forward

Latest News

U.S. 20-35 and I-94 ramps to close for construction
Source: AP
U.S. 20-31, State Road 2 to experience lane closures
Source: AP
State Road 23 undergoing construction
State Road 15 closed near Silver Lake
State Road 15 closed near Silver Lake