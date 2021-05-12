Multiple road projects coming to LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A couple traffic alerts you need to know about if you drive in LaPorte County.

Starting next Wednesday, there will be restrictions at U.S. 20-35 and I-94 as crews work on bridge painting.

I-94 will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Wednesday night to set up for the project.

The following morning, it will have two open lanes in each direction.

Meanwhile, the ramp from eastbound U-S 20 to westbound I-94 will be closed.

You can use the cloverleaf ramps as a detour by taking the ramp to eastbound I-94, then the ramp to westbound U.S. 20, followed by the ramp to westbound I-94.

This project will be ongoing through mid-September.

Also happening next Wednesday, a portion of Johnson Road over I-94 will be closed for about two weeks for a bridge deck sealing project.

The official detour will follow Pahs Road, Cleveland Avenue, and County Road West 400 North.

