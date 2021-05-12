Advertisement

Michigan urges primary care docs to help vaccinate

(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan health officials are urging primary care physicians to enroll to administer COVID-19 vaccines, as the state prepares to quickly begin vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds following U.S. authorization.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive and chief health deputy, encouraged doctors Wednesday to check if their patients have been vaccinated and if they have any questions.

About 55% of residents ages 16 and older have been vaccinated.

The push to make doses available in physicians’ offices will complement the state’s focus on using mobile clinics in places like churches and vaccinating people who are homebound.

