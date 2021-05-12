Advertisement

Michigan emphasizes Covid precautions as restrictions begin to roll back

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan officials gave an update Wednesday on its fight against Covid-19.

Earlier this week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that 55-percent of residents received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, opening the door for in-person work to resume on May 24.

Today, the governor emphasized that even as restrictions begin to roll back, it’s crucial for people to still follow Covid precautions.

“But I want to be clear. Masks are still an important tool to keep yourself and your family, and the most vulnerable among us, especially indoors. It’s how we keep people safe. And if you’re not fully vaccinated, the CDC recommends you continue to mask up whenever you’re around others who you don’t live with,” Whitmer said.

Under the state’s “MI Vacc to Normal” plan, the next step is to get 60-percent of residents vaccinated.

This would lift the curfew on restaurants and bars, and would open the door for increased capacity at gyms and sports stadiums.

