Michigan animal doctor has license suspended

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The state of Michigan is suspending the license of a Berrien County animal doctor.

Dr. Loren Brandt was a vet at the River Valley Equine and Small Animal Clinic.

Last September, officials found the bodies of 10 animals in a trailer on his property, mostly dogs, some cats, and a horse.

Brandt told officials the animals were dead, but he didn’t have time to bury them.

Brandt does have the right to petition the suspension.

