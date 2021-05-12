Medical Moment: Stress and early births

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Researchers know stress during pregnancy can contribute to preterm birth, but what about stress before pregnancy?

Every year in the U.S., 380,000 babies are born before the 37th week of pregnancy.

It can create life-long health complications affecting the lungs, brain, and the heart.

Now, as Martie Salt reports, a team of researchers found a woman’s level of stress, even before she gets pregnant, can have serious consequences for her baby.

Women who were exposed to the highest and lowest amounts of stress had the shortest pregnancies, while women who had moderate amounts of stress before conception had the longest pregnancies.

Researchers say women exposed to moderate stress may have developed effective coping strategies.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.