Mark McGill lives childhood dream as PA announcer for the Chicago Cubs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Cubs on-field emcee Mark McGill lived out his childhood dream last week as the PA voice at Wrigley Field for the Chicago Cubs.

“It was probably the craziest week of my entire life,” McGill said. “After six games it didn’t seem real.”

However, when McGill walked into the booth at Wrigley for the first time, it got real.

“Just seeing the view, and sitting there and getting the script and getting the lineup and seeing the guys take batting practice,” McGill said. “That was certainly real.”

The dream of calling a Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley started for McGill as a seven-year-old kid on the south side of Chicago.

“Me being a Chicago boy growing up and playing baseball in the neighborhood, I was always the announcer guy,” McGill said. “I called those names.”

The love for the Cubs was big in the McGill household growing up, and it still is to this day. McGill’s family members all came to support him at Wrigley, including his father Jim who passed away a few years ago.

“I could see my Dad’s seats behind the visiting dugout from the booth,” McGill said. “It was kind of special and a tribute to me. Kind of ironic that those seats were not sold. I had a picture of my Dad in the booth with me. I could look down at his seats, and his seats were empty.”

Before McGill’s first game in the booth at Wrigley, he stopped by the cemetery to see his dad ahead of his big week.

“I think we would have been so proud and in disbelief like I was,” McGill said. “I know that he was with me all six games, and will be with me in the future. It was just something special.”

And calling a game at Wrigley for this lifelong Cubs fan is as special as it gets.

“I just think that again, being a lifelong Cubs fan, a Chicago boy having so many memories with my Dad sitting in the broadcast booth on press row at Wrigley Field, watching the Cubs, saying their names, if there is something greater out there, I don’t know what that is,” McGill said.

McGill says Four Winds Field and the South Bend Cubs are like family to him, and he’s not going anywhere. But he would love to help fill-in as the voice of the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley as much as he can.

The Chicago Cubs might need him. The North Siders have a 5-1 record with McGill in the booth.

