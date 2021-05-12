Advertisement

Grossman, Tigers recover to hand Royals 9th straight loss

Jorge Soler homered and drove in six runs over the final two innings as Kansas City rallied to spoil a great start by Matthew Boyd.
Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman (8) celebrates his walk-off single with Akil Baddoo in the...
Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman (8) celebrates his walk-off single with Akil Baddoo in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Detroit, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Robbie Grossman singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Detroit Tigers, after squandering a seven-run lead late, recovered to beat the skidding Kansas City Royals 8-7. Grossman had five RBIs for the first time in his career, sending the Royals to their ninth straight loss. He ripped a two-out single off Scott Barlow in the ninth to score Niko Goodrum. The dramatic win masked a horrendous collapse for the major league-worst Tigers, who led 7-0 with two outs in the eighth. But then Jorge Soler homered and drove in six runs over the final two innings as Kansas City rallied to spoil a great start by Matthew Boyd.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A baby boy from South Bend is dead and two are injured after a crash in Miami County Monday...
Military medic tried to save baby who died in semi truck crash; vigil held for family
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
3 more Concord High School teachers placed on administrative leave
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana restoring work-search rule for jobless benefits
The call came from Emerald Pointe Apartments on Generations Drive, just northwest of Douglas...
Police searching for adults after 2-year-old suffers gunshot wound
Elkhart Co. Homicide Unit searching for information after teen dies from shooting injuries

Latest News

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth...
Abreu, Grandal homer, White Sox top Twins 9-3
Jake Washer makes diving catch against Beloit Snappers on May 11, 2021.
South Bend Cubs avoid perfect game but drop opener to Beloit 3-0
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) passes the ball away from Chicago Bulls forward Patrick...
Durant scores 21, Nets beat Bulls 115-107
Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert (22) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers' George Hill (33) during the...
Pacers rally late for 103-94 win to snap 76ers streak