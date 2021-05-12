Former Irish WR Jordan Johnson transfers to UCF

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame wide receiver Jordan Johnson has transferred to UCF, he announced on Twitter today.

Thank you lord for this opportunity!!

Time to work

This personal💯⚔️ pic.twitter.com/q9VdxDyfGV — Jordan Johnson (@jjohnsonj1) May 11, 2021

Johnson was one of Notre Dame’s top recruits last year but didn’t see much playing time appearing in just two games and didn’t have any catches in his freshman season.

He was only targeted once during the Blue-Gold Game earlier this month.

