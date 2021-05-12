Advertisement

Former Irish WR Jordan Johnson transfers to UCF

Johnson was one of Notre Dame’s top recruits last year but didn’t see much playing time...
Johnson was one of Notre Dame’s top recruits last year but didn’t see much playing time appearing in just two games and didn’t have any catches in his freshman season.(ND Athletics)
By Megan Smedley
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame wide receiver Jordan Johnson has transferred to UCF, he announced on Twitter today.

Johnson was one of Notre Dame’s top recruits last year but didn’t see much playing time appearing in just two games and didn’t have any catches in his freshman season.

He was only targeted once during the Blue-Gold Game earlier this month.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call came from Emerald Pointe Apartments on Generations Drive, just northwest of Douglas...
Police searching for adults after 2-year-old suffers gunshot wound
A baby boy from South Bend is dead and two are injured after a crash in Miami County Monday...
Military medic tried to save baby who died in Miami County semi truck crash
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
3 more Concord High School teachers placed on administrative leave
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
I Love The 90s Tour
‘Party in the Park’ to feature ‘I Love The 90s Tour’

Latest News

Senior OF Abby Sweet led the way, being named first-team All-ACC for the first time in her...
Six Irish garner ALL-ACC honors, Sweet named to first team
Kyle Hamilton billboard in Atlanta
Notre Dame football capturing country with billboard recruiting strategy
Chelsea Purcell in the infield at Melissa Cook Stadium.
Irish infielder Chelsea Purcell leaves mark on Notre Dame softball program
Notre Dame manager Link Jarrett exchanges lineups with Valpo before a game on April 27, 2021.
Notre Dame hopes to bounce back against Valpo