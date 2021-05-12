Food drive raises over 12,000 pounds of food, over $2,000

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A food drive this past weekend in Elkhart County raises thousands of pounds of food, and thousands of dollars for 12 food pantries in the county.

On Saturday, volunteers collected food at eight drive-through locations across the county.

Officials with Crossroads United Way say the drive raised nearly 13,000 pounds of food and over $2,000.

If you’d like to support this food drive, monetary donations are being collected through Monday on the organization’s website, which you can visit here.

