First Alert Forecast: Sunny Skies and Warming Up

WEDNESDAY: Frost possible through the morning hours until the sun can get up. We begin the day in the 30s with a high heading to near 60 by the afternoon. Warming up from where we were yesterday under full sunshine and calm winds. High of 60.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds allow for things to cool quickly. Turning cold late with a low nearing the freezing point again. Patchy frost is possible Thursday morning. Low of 34.

THURSDAY: Patchy frost with lows in the lower 30s to start the day. We quickly warm up under full sun to a high in the middle 60s as the warming trend continues! High of 66.

FRIDAY: Staying sunny with a few high clouds late in the day. Highs reaching the upper 60s as we continue to warm up across Michiana. High of 68.

LONG RANGE: The 70s make a return over the weekend with a high forecasted of 70 for both Saturday and Sunday. Clouds do return as we await our rain chances through Sunday afternoon and evening. Next week looks unsettled with chances for showers and even some thunderstorms as the week goes on. Keep checking back on your First Alert Forecast as we watch the timing of these systems for next week to find out when you need to break the umbrella or rain jacket back out!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, May 11th, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 52

Tuesday’s Low: 32

Precipitation: 0.00″

