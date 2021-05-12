Advertisement

Durant scores 21, Nets beat Bulls 115-107

Coby White finished with 16 points and Nikola Vucevic added 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) passes the ball away from Chicago Bulls forward Patrick...
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) passes the ball away from Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) and center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)(Matt Marton | AP)
By Associated Press
May. 11, 2021
CHICAGO (AP) - Kevin Durant had 21 points and eight assists, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Chicago Bulls 115-107 despite Zach LaVine’s 41 points. Joe Harris added 17 points and Bruce Brown had 15 as Brooklyn won its second straight after a four-game slide. Chicago had its three-game winning streak - and probably its postseason hopes - end. Chicago, in desperate need of a win, helped doom itself by staying under 40% from the floor until the final minutes. Coby White finished with 16 points and Nikola Vucevic added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

