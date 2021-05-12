Durant scores 21, Nets beat Bulls 115-107

CHICAGO (AP) - Kevin Durant had 21 points and eight assists, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Chicago Bulls 115-107 despite Zach LaVine’s 41 points. Joe Harris added 17 points and Bruce Brown had 15 as Brooklyn won its second straight after a four-game slide. Chicago had its three-game winning streak - and probably its postseason hopes - end. Chicago, in desperate need of a win, helped doom itself by staying under 40% from the floor until the final minutes. Coby White finished with 16 points and Nikola Vucevic added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

