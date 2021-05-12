Advertisement

Bieber extends own MLB strikeout record, Indians beat Cubs

José Ramírez added a solo homer for the up-and-down Indians, who have been no-hit twice this season but have won seven of eight.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber tosses the ball to first base to get Chicago...
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber tosses the ball to first base to get Chicago Cubs' Joc Pederson out in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - Shane Bieber pitched out of some early trouble before extending his strikeout record and César Hernández hit a two-run homer, sending the Cleveland Indians to a 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs. Bieber struck out eight and has now fanned at least that many in 20 consecutive starts. Hernández homered in the fifth off Adbert Alzolay, who matched Bieber, Cleveland’s Cy Young winner, for six innings. José Ramírez added a solo homer for the up-and-down Indians, who have been no-hit twice this season but have won seven of eight. Eric Sogard homered for the Cubs.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

