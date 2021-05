ARGOS, Ind. (WNDU) - longtime coach Gordon Mosson has announced his retirement.

He spent the last seven seasons leading the Argos Dragons and previously was a coach at John Glenn.

BREAKING: @Argos_BoysBball coach Gordon Mosson announces his retirement. Leaves with 472 career wins. pic.twitter.com/97aLGUBhZV — Chuck Freeby 46 Sports (@46Sports) May 11, 2021

Mosson finishes with an impressive 472-259 record in his 32 years of coaching.

