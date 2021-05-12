Advertisement

Amed Rosario’s hit in 10th gives Indians 2-1 win over Cubs

Joc Pederson drove in the Cubs’ only run with a double in the sixth.
Cleveland Indians' Amed Rosario, right, celebrates with Jose Ramirez after hitting a game...
Cleveland Indians' Amed Rosario, right, celebrates with Jose Ramirez after hitting a game winning single off Chicago Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson during the tenth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Cleveland. The Indians defeated the Cubs 2-1. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) - Amed Rosario’s bases-loaded single with two outs in the 10th inning gave the Cleveland Indians a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs. Rosario drove in Cleveland’s first run with a sixth-inning double. In the 10th, he singled to right on a 1-1 pitch from Keegan Thompson, giving the Indians a sweep of the two-game series. Chicago threatened in every inning except the eighth but finished 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 15 baserunners. Joc Pederson drove in the Cubs’ only run with a double in the sixth.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A baby boy from South Bend is dead and two are injured after a crash in Miami County Monday...
Military medic tried to save baby who died in semi truck crash; vigil held for family
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
3 more Concord High School teachers placed on administrative leave
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana restoring work-search rule for jobless benefits
Elkhart Co. Homicide Unit searching for information after teen dies from shooting injuries
A video posted on the ELMS’ website prominently features the Mishawaka plant that used to house...
Sale of former Hummer plant continues to inch forward

Latest News

Mark McGill sits in the booth at Wrigley Field before being the fill-in voice for the Chicago...
Mark McGill lives childhood dream as PA announcer for the Chicago Cubs
Mark McGill lives childhood dream as PA announcer for the Chicago Cubs
Mark McGill lives childhood dream as PA announcer for the Chicago Cubs
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth...
Abreu, Grandal homer, White Sox top Twins 9-3
Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman (8) celebrates his walk-off single with Akil Baddoo in the...
Grossman, Tigers recover to hand Royals 9th straight loss