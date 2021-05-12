Advertisement

A look inside America’s first electric fire truck

By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - America’s first fully electric fire truck made a stop in South Bend on Wednesday.

The truck, developed by Rosenbauer and the Revolutionary Technology, is the first of its kind.

The truck is emissions-free and creates no noise pollution.

“It also gives you the possibility to adjust the suspension,” said Steven John, special projects for Rosenbauer. “If you can see behind me, the vehicle’s really low. That means I can access all of the equipment from the ground, I don’t need to step up. I also have a very low step-in height into the cabin, making it easier to step in and out of the cabin.”

There are currently three electric trucks in operation in the world. One in Berlin, Amsterdam and Dubai.

Los Angeles will own the first electric truck in the United States later this year.

