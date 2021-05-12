4-H fund set up in honor of Claypool girl who lost fight with cancer

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A fund has been set up at the Kosciusko County Foundation in memory of Payton Slaymaker.

The 10-year-old from Claypool, who was diagnosed with a rare, inoperable brain tumor in 2019, lost her courageous battle last month.

Payton’s fight drew support and prayers from all across the country.

The fund will provide annual support to the Kosciusko County 4-H Council for the purpose of awarding a “Payton Slaymaker Love of Llamas Mental Attitude Award” to a 4-H llama club member, showing perseverance, dedication, and strength of character.

If you would like to donate, you can do so at www.kcfoundation.com.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.