Westbrook breaks Robertson’s NBA triple-double record

ATLANTA (AP) - Russell Westbrook has set the NBA record with his 182nd triple-double, surpassing the mark set by Oscar Robertson in 1974. The 32-year-old Westbrook is in his 13th season overall and his first with the Washington Wizards. He reached the milestone when he grabbed his 10th rebound with 8:29 left in Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. He finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists and missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer as the Wizards lost 125-124. Westbrook has recorded a triple-double in each of Washington’s last five games and has 36 this season.

