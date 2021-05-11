Advertisement

Westbrook breaks Robertson’s NBA triple-double record

Westbrook has recorded a triple-double in each of Washington’s last five games and has 36 this season.
Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook (4) is congratulated by Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela at...
Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook (4) is congratulated by Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela at the end of an NBA basketball game Monday, May 10, 2021, in Atlanta. Westbrook recorded his 182nd career triple-double, passing Oscar Robertson for the most in NBA history. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)(Ben Margot | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Russell Westbrook has set the NBA record with his 182nd triple-double, surpassing the mark set by Oscar Robertson in 1974. The 32-year-old Westbrook is in his 13th season overall and his first with the Washington Wizards. He reached the milestone when he grabbed his 10th rebound with 8:29 left in Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. He finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists and missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer as the Wizards lost 125-124. Westbrook has recorded a triple-double in each of Washington’s last five games and has 36 this season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

