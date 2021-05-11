Vaccine Tracker: FDA ok’s Pfizer for ages 12 to 15

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On this edition of the Vaccine Tracker we are taking a closer look at the recent FDA authorization allowing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to the age group 12-15. However, another approval will be required from the CDC on Wednesday, but that is expected to clear.

I reached out to the St. Joseph County Health Department to learn more about this expansion and I’m told the county has about 15,000 to 16,000 (roughly) people in that age group. They expect a big demand at first but that demand will likely diminish in the same pattern as the adult populations. At that point, county health departments will have to work to reach more people. There has been discussion about getting the vaccine into the schools.

“We’ve had some discussion with the schools about that. The logistics of that are tricky because it does require parental consent and so the most straight forward proposition is that the parents bring Johnny or Susie to a vaccine site so they can get consent right there. That makes it very straight forward,” Dr. Mark Fox, St. Joe County Deputy Health Officer says. “We’re trying to figure out the best way to work with the schools to clear some of those hurdles, quite honestly.”

The study completed on the Pfizer vaccine involved around 2,260 subjects ages 12 to 15. Out of all the subjects only 18 people got ill from COVID-19 and they were from the placebo group. None of the people who received the vaccine during the study ever got sick from COVID-19 suggesting that the vaccine is effective for those ages 12-15.

“The efficacy data was phenomenal and the safety data was really very similar from what I’ve seen to what they found in the adult population. So, really very safe and highly efficacious,” Dr. Fox says.

We’re also breaking down the veto override in Indiana for Senate Bill 5. What that means for local health orders and for health departments trying to implement health orders is in the video below. Health Departments will have to have orders approved by local elected officials if the order is more stringent than current statewide health orders.

