Town of Bristol creating first comprehensive plan

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - The town of Bristol is looking toward the future.

Officials are developing a long-term plan for the first time ever.

Tuesday brought a virtual opportunity for input.

On Thursday the 20th, an in-person opportunity will present itself at the town council meeting.

“One of the things the exchange might like to see accomplished by having a plan, is having an established cohesive community vision, having a roadmap to guide future investment, develop a sense of community pride, and participation,” says Donny Ritsema of MACOG.

The final chance for community input will take place May 26.

