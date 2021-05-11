Town of Bristol creating first comprehensive plan
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - The town of Bristol is looking toward the future.
Officials are developing a long-term plan for the first time ever.
Tuesday brought a virtual opportunity for input.
On Thursday the 20th, an in-person opportunity will present itself at the town council meeting.
“One of the things the exchange might like to see accomplished by having a plan, is having an established cohesive community vision, having a roadmap to guide future investment, develop a sense of community pride, and participation,” says Donny Ritsema of MACOG.
The final chance for community input will take place May 26.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.