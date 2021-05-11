Advertisement

Town of Bristol creating first comprehensive plan

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - The town of Bristol is looking toward the future.

Officials are developing a long-term plan for the first time ever.

Tuesday brought a virtual opportunity for input.

On Thursday the 20th, an in-person opportunity will present itself at the town council meeting.

“One of the things the exchange might like to see accomplished by having a plan, is having an established cohesive community vision, having a roadmap to guide future investment, develop a sense of community pride, and participation,” says Donny Ritsema of MACOG.

The final chance for community input will take place May 26.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call came from Emerald Pointe Apartments on Generations Drive, just northwest of Douglas...
Police searching for adults after 2-year-old suffers gunshot wound
South Bend baby dies in car crash
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
3 more Concord High School teachers placed on administrative leave
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
I Love The 90s Tour
‘Party in the Park’ to feature ‘I Love The 90s Tour’

Latest News

A video posted on the ELMS’ website prominently features the Mishawaka plant that used to house...
Sale of former Hummer plant continues to inch forward
A new combination drug therapy is getting rid of cancer that has spread.
Medical Moment: Combination drugs kill advanced cancer
Dr. Ryan Stanton said COVID-19 case numbers in school-aged kids are on the rise.
Vaccine Tracker: FDA ok’s Pfizer for ages 12 to 15
Elkhart Co. Homicide Unit searching for information after teen dies from shooting injuries