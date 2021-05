SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police need your help identifying a purse thief.

Take a close look at the image on your screen.

Police believe this person stole a purse back on April 9 and spent more than $2,000 at two local stores that same day.

If you have any information, reach out to South Bend police or Michiana Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.