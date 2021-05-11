Advertisement

South Bend baby dies in car crash

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A baby from South Bend is dead, and his toddler sister is fighting for her life after the car they were in was rear-ended by a semi in Miami County.

It happened on U.S. 31 in Peru around 4 this afternoon.

Indiana State Police say 6-month-old Leo Wallace and 2-year-old Cecelia Wallace were in the backseat of their mother’s Toyota, which had stopped or was slowing down for a red light, when a semi failed to stop and crashed into the back of the vehicle.

Investigators say even though the children were secure in child safety seats, the impact was too severe to protect them.

Little Leo was killed, and Cecilia was airlifted from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

The children’s mother, Sarah Wallace of South Bend, is hospitalized in serious condition.

The driver of the semi, Andrew King of Rochester, was not cited.

Police say the results of their investigation will be forwarded to the Miami County Prosecutor.

