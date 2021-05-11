Shipshewana Flea Market opens for the season

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Shipshewana Flea Market is open for the season, kicking off its 99th year.

Visitors can shop from hundreds of vendors every week, finding bargains on everything from furniture to crafts and antiques.

But for many families in the Midwest, it’s a tradition that goes beyond finding good bargains.

“It’s just been a staple here in northern Indiana and it’s a place where people can come together,” said Michael Christner, market director. “There’s lots of different things going on. In addition to the market, you have the auctions, special events throughout the year.

The Shipshewana Flea Market is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. through September 29th, with special weekend and holiday markets scheduled for the summer.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.