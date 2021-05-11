Advertisement

Sale of former Hummer plant continues to inch forward

By Mark Peterson
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A large economic development project continues to inch forward.

Tuesday, the St. Joseph County Redevelopment Commission did its part to clear a path for the sale of the former H-2 production plant.

Eventually, plans call for 960-employees to work at the plant by the end of 2024. That’s where Electric Last Mile Solutions plans to build an electric powered delivery van.

“Because they don’t own the building, they can’t be in the facility,” explained St. Joseph County Economic Development Director Bill Schalliol.

Today the redevelopment commission put Last Mile’s name on a lease for a piece of the plant parking lot that the county owns.

County officials were somewhat surprised to learn that is the only thing they’re being asked to do: The project will move forward without any request for local tax abatement.

“This new company has come in and said that was the past, this is now,” Schalliol said. “So, our understanding is their commitment, as part of the incentive package they did with the state, was a $238 million investment into this site. So, you know, that’s a huge investment and then no ask of the county for any incentives on top of that, that’s a that’s a real win for the county.”

The project is in line to receive up to $13 million in state tax credits and training grants.

Schalliol says test production is now going on at Last Mile’s company headquarters in Michigan and that the start of local production is expected to begin soon after the sale closes in late May or early June.

“They anticipate as soon as they take possession of the property to start hiring employees. They’ll be developing product over the course of the summer and building product by early fall, so it’s a project on an incredible fast track,” said Schalliol.

The last company with plans to build vehicles at the plant—SF Motors, did receive a $1.4 million tax abatement from the county. The SF Motors project never did make it off the ground.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call came from Emerald Pointe Apartments on Generations Drive, just northwest of Douglas...
Police searching for adults after 2-year-old suffers gunshot wound
South Bend baby dies in car crash
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
3 more Concord High School teachers placed on administrative leave
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
I Love The 90s Tour
‘Party in the Park’ to feature ‘I Love The 90s Tour’

Latest News

Officials in Bristol are developing a long-term plan for the first time ever.
Town of Bristol creating first comprehensive plan
A new combination drug therapy is getting rid of cancer that has spread.
Medical Moment: Combination drugs kill advanced cancer
Dr. Ryan Stanton said COVID-19 case numbers in school-aged kids are on the rise.
Vaccine Tracker: FDA ok’s Pfizer for ages 12 to 15
Elkhart Co. Homicide Unit searching for information after teen dies from shooting injuries