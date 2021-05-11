Advertisement

Robertson lifts Stars to 5-4 overtime win against Blackhawks

The Stars controlled play for most of the night, finishing with a 50-23 advantage in shots on goal.
Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson (21) celebrates his winning goal with John Klingberg (3) as...
Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson (21) celebrates his winning goal with John Klingberg (3) as Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Collin Delia and Connor Murphy (5) look on during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 10, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Jason Robertson scored 4:30 into overtime, and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 in the final game of the season for each team. Miro Heiskanen had a goal and an assist for Dallas, which had dropped six of seven. Joe Pavelski, Jason Dickinson and Joel Kiviranta also scored, and Jake Oettinger made 19 saves. The Stars controlled play for most of the night, finishing with a 50-23 advantage in shots on goal. But they trailed 4-2 before Kiviranta and Dickinson scored 1:54 apart midway through the third.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The call came from Emerald Pointe Apartments on Generations Drive, just northwest of Douglas...
2-year-old suffers gunshot wound
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
People in North Liberty are mourning the loss of a well-known community member.
North Liberty mourning loss of well-known community member, firefighter
Vigil held Saturday night for missing Syracuse girl
Vigil held Saturday night for missing Syracuse girl
I Love The 90s Tour
‘Party in the Park’ to feature ‘I Love The 90s Tour’

Latest News

Kyle Hamilton billboard in Atlanta
Notre Dame football capturing country with billboard recruiting strategy
Chelsea Purcell in the infield at Melissa Cook Stadium.
Irish infielder Chelsea Purcell leaves mark on Notre Dame softball program
Notre Dame manager Link Jarrett exchanges lineups with Valpo before a game on April 27, 2021.
Notre Dame hopes to bounce back against Valpo
Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook (4) is congratulated by Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela at...
Westbrook breaks Robertson’s NBA triple-double record