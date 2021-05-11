Advertisement

Pacers beat Cavaliers 111-102, move into ninth place in East

Kelan Martin scored a career-high 25 points and Caris LeVert had 20 points and 10 assists for the Pacers, who moved one-half game ahead of Washington into ninth in the Eastern Conference.
Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis (11) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) in...
Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis (11) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) - Domantas Sabonis amassed 21 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists as the Indiana Pacers strengthened their hold on a play-in tournament spot with a 111-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kelan Martin scored a career-high 25 points and Caris LeVert had 20 points and 10 assists for the Pacers, who moved one-half game ahead of Washington into ninth in the Eastern Conference. Collin Sexton scored 25 points for the Cavaliers in their 11th straight loss, matching the eighth-longest skid in team history. Cleveland dressed nine players with nine others out with injuries, including starters Kevin Love and Darius Garland.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The call came from Emerald Pointe Apartments on Generations Drive, just northwest of Douglas...
2-year-old suffers gunshot wound
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
People in North Liberty are mourning the loss of a well-known community member.
North Liberty mourning loss of well-known community member, firefighter
Vigil held Saturday night for missing Syracuse girl
Vigil held Saturday night for missing Syracuse girl
I Love The 90s Tour
‘Party in the Park’ to feature ‘I Love The 90s Tour’

Latest News

Kyle Hamilton billboard in Atlanta
Notre Dame football capturing country with billboard recruiting strategy
Chelsea Purcell in the infield at Melissa Cook Stadium.
Irish infielder Chelsea Purcell leaves mark on Notre Dame softball program
Notre Dame manager Link Jarrett exchanges lineups with Valpo before a game on April 27, 2021.
Notre Dame hopes to bounce back against Valpo
Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson (21) celebrates his winning goal with John Klingberg (3) as...
Robertson lifts Stars to 5-4 overtime win against Blackhawks
Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook (4) is congratulated by Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela at...
Westbrook breaks Robertson’s NBA triple-double record