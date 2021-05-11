One Tank Trips: Paoli and French Lick

Ind. (WNDU) - Today I’m exploring Paoli and French Lick.

It’s roughly a four to four and a half-hour drive from Michiana, but the changing scenery and unique places to stop for breaks along the way even make the travel an adventure.

While you can find fun for the whole family year-round here, I’m checking out some can’t miss summer spots.

The Wilstem Wildlife Park in Paoli will give you an up-close and personal experience with animals you normally don’t come across in the Hoosier State.

Whether you’re spending the night in one of their many furnished cabins or just stopping by for the day, it’s hard to run out of things to do on the property.

If a controlled environment is more your speed, their private animal encounters get you side-by-side elephants, giraffes, and the people who handle them.

Today we’re getting up close and personal with one of their biggest stars, meet Caroll.

You can learn more about some of their international residents including their wallaby, lemurs, and even Luna the Sloth at their Roo and Crew barn.

You could stick around for the ziplining and horseback riding, but I’m on my way to our next stop in downtown French Lick to learn more about the history of this small town with a big personality.

Now some might know that French Lick is home to arguably Indiana’s most famous bird...Larry Bird.

Here at the French Lick West Baden Museum, they know a thing or two about him and other unique history from the area.

The mineral water served as the main attraction, spawning the resort empires, casinos, and even the Pluto bottled water brand.

With more than half a million separate pieces, the museum’s 1,200 square foot diorama of the Hagenbeck Wallace Circus gives you a glimpse into the past like you’ve never seen before.

The French Lick and West Baden resort industries share a competitive history you can learn about at the museum, but I’m heading off with Steve to check them out for myself.

While this might be a small-town community the resorts are anything but tiny. On an average year, they serve more than one million guests.

Right now, the resorts are limited to guests only due to Covid. Just another reason to book a room.

So whether you stay overnight or for the whole weekend, make sure to put the Wilstem Wildlife Park, French Lick West Baden Museum, and the French Lick resort in your plans. Until next time, keep exploring.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.