Notre Dame hopes to bounce back against Valpo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time this season, Notre Dame baseball will look to bounce back after losing a weekend series.

They’ll look to get back on track Tuesday against Valpo.

The Irish have already played Valpo twice this season. Both times were at Frank Eck Stadium, and both games were not easy victories for the Domers.

Notre Dame won its first game against Valpo on March 23 6-3, but Valpo led going into the sixth inning.

Five weeks later, the two schools squared up again. Valpo led in the sixth inning of that game as well before the Irish came out on top 8-7.

Notre Dame manager Link Jarrett calls the Valpo baseball team a scrappy bunch, and would to see the Irish execute before their nine day break.

“When you go into a long break, you want to go into it feeling good about it and winning a game,” Jarrett said. “When you can tally one more in the win column, it always feels nice. It’ll be neat to go on the road and jump on the bus and have an afternoon of going somewhere new and playing. I’m looking forward to it. They are good guys, a good program. I have never been there so I’m excited. But when you go into that layoff, to feel good about how you played and shut it down on a positive note would be very nice.”

What’s also nice for the Irish, despite their first series loss of the season, Notre Dame remains in the Top 5 of the Baseball America poll at No. 4 overall.

The Domers will play Valpo Tuesday on the road at 5 PM before finals begin for the team.

It the first time the Irish will play at Valpo since 2010.

