Notre Dame football capturing country with billboard recruiting strategy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football is going on a recruiting frenzy in the month of May.

In several of current and former Irish football players home towns, Notre Dame has billboards up of their players saying, “I am from _____, and I chose Notre Dame,” with their social media handles also on the billboard.

Irish head football coach Brian Kelly believes this is another way to show off Notre Dame’s brand on a national level.

“Making our presence felt from our office,” Kelly said. “What does that mean? It means that in your geographical recruiting areas, you are making your presence known within your geographical area. We are going to be doing some other things that will get the attention of those people in that geographical area that are within the framework of the NCAA rules but I think it is important that we, as a staff, are felt in the Month of May in our geographical recruiting areas.”

Kelly says the team is also already thinking about June. Camp dates are set and they plan to utilize the official visits.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.