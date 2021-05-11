Medical Moment: Combination drugs kill advanced cancer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new combination drug therapy is getting rid of cancer that has spread.

Details in today’s Medical Moment.

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 75,000 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with kidney cancer this year.

In early stages, the cancer can be treatable, but treatment gets tricky when the cancer spreads.

Martie Salt has details on a combination therapy stopping cancer in its tracks.

The FDA also approved the combination therapy for other cancers, including small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, head and neck cancers, and colorectal cancer.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.