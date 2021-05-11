Advertisement

McDonald’s changing its coffee cups to promote COVID-19 vaccines

By CNN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is teaming up with the White House to spread the message on COVID-19 vaccinations.

The fast-food chain is redesigning its coffee cups to feature the slogan “We Can Do This,” which was created by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

It will be printed on roughly 50 million cups.

McDonald's plans to promote COVID-19 vaccines with redesigned coffee cups.
McDonald's plans to promote COVID-19 vaccines with redesigned coffee cups.(Source: McDonald's via CNN)

The cups will also feature the website address vaccines.gov, where people can go to find nearby appointments and gather safety information.

Customers should start seeing the redesigned cups in July.

The promotion is slated to last several weeks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call came from Emerald Pointe Apartments on Generations Drive, just northwest of Douglas...
2-year-old suffers gunshot wound
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
I Love The 90s Tour
‘Party in the Park’ to feature ‘I Love The 90s Tour’
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana lawmakers override veto on local health rules
A 10-year-old East Texas boy who sneaked out of the house to buy a Mother’s Day gift was struck...
Texas boy, 10, struck by car while headed home after buying Mother’s Day gift

Latest News

Victor Hugo Cuevas was arrested in connection with a loose tiger, but the man's attorney said...
Man arrested for loose tiger in Houston; attorney says tiger is someone else's
In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks after...
McConnell leads GOP in attack on Democrats’ voting rights bill
Empty nesters adopt seven siblings orphaned in a fatal crash.
All 7 siblings orphaned in crash adopted
Coronavirus in Indiana
Indianapolis officials back mask mandate, capacity limits
A swarm of honeybees on a Nassau County-owned property is growing by the day.
Honeybees take over home, yard in New York