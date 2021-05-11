Advertisement

Irish infielder Chelsea Purcell leaves mark on Notre Dame softball program

Purcell and the Irish hope to win some ball games in the ACC Tournament.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This past weekend, Notre Dame softball celebrated its three seniors as their college careers are nearing the end.

One of those seniors is infielder Chelsea Purcell, who has gone through a lot during her Notre Dame career

She suffered a season ending injury during her sophomore season in 2018, and did not play at all in 2019.

Then in the shortened 2020 season, Purcell recorded just two hits in 14 games.

This year, head coach Deanna Gumpf likes what Purcell brought to the team near the end of the lineup, and how flexible she was after making the position switch from third base to short stop.

“Chelsea Purcell, what she has done this year, she came back, we knew we wanted her but we weren’t sure where she was going to end up for us,” Gumpf said. “Not only transitioning to short stop but, again, becoming truly one of the best shortstops I’ve seen this last month. I am just so proud of the game she brought and how committed and how her confidence just went to a whole new level and really helped our team win a lot of ball games.”

Purcell and the Irish hope to win some ball games in the ACC Tournament.

Notre Dame will play Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals.

First pitch is Thursday at 1:30 PM on the ACC Network.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call came from Emerald Pointe Apartments on Generations Drive, just northwest of Douglas...
2-year-old suffers gunshot wound
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
People in North Liberty are mourning the loss of a well-known community member.
North Liberty mourning loss of well-known community member, firefighter
Vigil held Saturday night for missing Syracuse girl
Vigil held Saturday night for missing Syracuse girl
I Love The 90s Tour
‘Party in the Park’ to feature ‘I Love The 90s Tour’

Latest News

Kyle Hamilton billboard in Atlanta
Notre Dame football capturing country with billboard recruiting strategy
Notre Dame manager Link Jarrett exchanges lineups with Valpo before a game on April 27, 2021.
Notre Dame hopes to bounce back against Valpo
Link Jarrett walks off the field following a mound meeting against Florida State on May 8, 2021.
Irish manager Link Jarrett ‘disgusted’ after series loss to Florida State
Irish pitcher John Michael Bertrand on the bump against FSU on May 8, 2021.
Notre Dame’s John Michael Bertrand named ACC Pitcher of the Week