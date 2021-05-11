Irish infielder Chelsea Purcell leaves mark on Notre Dame softball program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This past weekend, Notre Dame softball celebrated its three seniors as their college careers are nearing the end.

One of those seniors is infielder Chelsea Purcell, who has gone through a lot during her Notre Dame career

She suffered a season ending injury during her sophomore season in 2018, and did not play at all in 2019.

Then in the shortened 2020 season, Purcell recorded just two hits in 14 games.

This year, head coach Deanna Gumpf likes what Purcell brought to the team near the end of the lineup, and how flexible she was after making the position switch from third base to short stop.

“Chelsea Purcell, what she has done this year, she came back, we knew we wanted her but we weren’t sure where she was going to end up for us,” Gumpf said. “Not only transitioning to short stop but, again, becoming truly one of the best shortstops I’ve seen this last month. I am just so proud of the game she brought and how committed and how her confidence just went to a whole new level and really helped our team win a lot of ball games.”

Purcell and the Irish hope to win some ball games in the ACC Tournament.

Notre Dame will play Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals.

First pitch is Thursday at 1:30 PM on the ACC Network.

