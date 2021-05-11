Advertisement

Indianapolis officials back mask mandate, capacity limits

Coronavirus in Indiana
Coronavirus in Indiana(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis will remain under a mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions as city officials endorsed those measures after the state Legislature nullified such orders previously issued by county health officers.

The new state law that took effect immediately on Monday allows local COVID-19 restrictions tougher than those issued statewide only upon approval of elected county commissioners or city councils.

The Democratic-controlled Indianapolis council voted 19-5 along party lines Monday night to keep the mask mandate and limits on restaurant and bar capacities.

Republican legislators argue the new law provides a “check and balance” protecting the rights of business owners.  

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The call came from Emerald Pointe Apartments on Generations Drive, just northwest of Douglas...
2-year-old suffers gunshot wound
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
I Love The 90s Tour
‘Party in the Park’ to feature ‘I Love The 90s Tour’
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana lawmakers override veto on local health rules
A 10-year-old East Texas boy who sneaked out of the house to buy a Mother’s Day gift was struck...
Texas boy, 10, struck by car while headed home after buying Mother’s Day gift

Latest News

This frame grab from video provided by KK Productions shows police officials stand guard at the...
Scores of dead bodies found floating in India’s Ganges River
India’s devastating second wave shows no sign of breaking as it spreads fast into rural areas.
Indian villages hit hard by surge as COVID death toll soars
McDonald's plans to promote COVID-19 vaccines with redesigned coffee cups.
McDonald’s changing its coffee cups to promote COVID-19 vaccines
A forecast from the University of Washington says 65% of Americans will be fully vaccinated by...
Poll: Most in US who remain unvaccinated need convincing