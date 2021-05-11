Indianapolis officials back mask mandate, capacity limits

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis will remain under a mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions as city officials endorsed those measures after the state Legislature nullified such orders previously issued by county health officers.

The new state law that took effect immediately on Monday allows local COVID-19 restrictions tougher than those issued statewide only upon approval of elected county commissioners or city councils.

The Democratic-controlled Indianapolis council voted 19-5 along party lines Monday night to keep the mask mandate and limits on restaurant and bar capacities.

Republican legislators argue the new law provides a “check and balance” protecting the rights of business owners.

