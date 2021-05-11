Indiana restoring work-search rule for jobless benefits

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana residents receiving unemployment benefits will again have to show they are actively searching for work as the governor is reinstating a requirement that he lifted soon after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state.

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Tuesday that puts the job search requirement back in place starting June 1.

Indiana is joining several other states creating more requirements for people to stay on unemployment, with many businesses blaming the ease of obtaining the weekly jobless benefits with making it more difficult to fill job openings.

From Gov. Eric J. Holcomb:

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today signed Executive Order 21-13 requiring Hoosiers requesting unemployment benefits from the state to be actively seeking full-time work starting on June 1.

The federal government authorized states to waive work search requirements during the height of the pandemic.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) will once again require a weekly work search report from Hoosiers requesting unemployment benefits. Work search activities include applying for a job, attending a job fair, participating in a WorkOne orientation, or completing an online workshop.

DWD will notify affected Hoosiers about these changes to allow time to prepare for the renewed requirements. For more information on the state’s work search program, visit https://www.in.gov/dwd/indiana-unemployment/individuals/work-search/.

The order also rescinds other emergency provisions that are no longer needed or will become effective by law. This action will enable an effective transition.

Click here to see the executive order: https://www.in.gov/gov/governor-holcomb/newsroom/executive-orders/

