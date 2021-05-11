Advertisement

Healthcare worker receives donated roof

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One lucky healthcare worker at Beacon was awarded a new roof today.

Healthcare workers deserve a huge thank you for all they’ve done and continue to do for our community.

That’s why A&M partnered with Beacon Health System to give away a roof to one lucky employee.

“Oh, it’s just tremendous, tremendous. I’ve just had some difficulties and it’s just wonderful to know that there is somebody out there that does something so great,” Diane Guzicki.

“It’s great that this award went to her because of all her outstanding work and her outstanding work is being recognized and that just feels really good,” says Matt Curry, Director of Environmental Services.

Diane works in environmental services disinfecting patient’s rooms.

She’ll get a full roof replacement this summer.

