Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Lots of Sun, Staying Cooler

This dry and sunny pattern will begin Tuesday and last through this week. When will things warm up? Find out in the First Alert Forecast right now!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TUESDAY: Areas of frost possible during the morning. Lots of sunshine with a northerly breeze will keep things on the cooler side into the afternoon. Highs will only reach the lower 50s. This will be the coolest day of the next 10. High of 54.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Turning cold under clear skies later in the evening. Lows will likely drop to or just above the freezing mark by Wednesday morning. This means that areas of frost are again possible. Low of 32.

WEDNESDAY: The middle of the week begins the warming trend across Michiana. Highs likely reaching to near 60 degrees under full sunshine. This will feel a lot warmer than the first couple days of the week. High of 60.

THURSDAY: More sunshine with highs now reaching into the middle 60s. We slowly warm things up at the week progresses. High if 66.

LONG RANGE: The sunshine continues into the end of the week where we will approach the 70s by the weekend. There is the potential to move more clouds in over the weekend with a slight chance of a shower on Saturday. Otherwise, things look to remain dry through the weekend. The next substantial chance of rain looks to come early next week. Highs will likely be in the 70s as we move into the middle of May. Keep checking back for the latest First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, May 10th, 2021

Monday’s High: 56

Monday’s Low: 34

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call came from Emerald Pointe Apartments on Generations Drive, just northwest of Douglas...
2-year-old suffers gunshot wound
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
I Love The 90s Tour
‘Party in the Park’ to feature ‘I Love The 90s Tour’
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana lawmakers override veto on local health rules
A 10-year-old East Texas boy who sneaked out of the house to buy a Mother’s Day gift was struck...
Texas boy, 10, struck by car while headed home after buying Mother’s Day gift

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Lots of Sun, Staying Cooler
First Alert Forecast: Lots of Sun, Staying Cooler
Matt Engelbrecht - Meteorologist
First Alert Forecast: Turning sunny on Tuesday; Still cool
First Alert Forecast: Sun & Clouds, Staying Chilly
First Alert Forecast: Sun & Clouds, Staying Chilly
Matt Engelbrecht - Meteorologist
First Alert Forecast: Frost Advisory Monday morning; 50s on Monday