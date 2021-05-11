First Alert Forecast: Lots of Sun, Staying Cooler

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TUESDAY: Areas of frost possible during the morning. Lots of sunshine with a northerly breeze will keep things on the cooler side into the afternoon. Highs will only reach the lower 50s. This will be the coolest day of the next 10. High of 54.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Turning cold under clear skies later in the evening. Lows will likely drop to or just above the freezing mark by Wednesday morning. This means that areas of frost are again possible. Low of 32.

WEDNESDAY: The middle of the week begins the warming trend across Michiana. Highs likely reaching to near 60 degrees under full sunshine. This will feel a lot warmer than the first couple days of the week. High of 60.

THURSDAY: More sunshine with highs now reaching into the middle 60s. We slowly warm things up at the week progresses. High if 66.

LONG RANGE: The sunshine continues into the end of the week where we will approach the 70s by the weekend. There is the potential to move more clouds in over the weekend with a slight chance of a shower on Saturday. Otherwise, things look to remain dry through the weekend. The next substantial chance of rain looks to come early next week. Highs will likely be in the 70s as we move into the middle of May. Keep checking back for the latest First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, May 10th, 2021

Monday’s High: 56

Monday’s Low: 34

Precipitation: 0.00″

