Elkhart Co. Homicide Unit searching for information after teen dies from shooting injuries

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is seeking information regarding a deadly shooting earlier this month.

It happened back on May 1 in the 1000 block of McKinley Avenue in Elkhart.

Officers found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in a nearby alley.

He was taken to the hospital, but he died from his injuries three days later.

Police say numerous witnesses are not cooperating with the investigation.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825, or 574-296-1888.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.