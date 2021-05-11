3 more Concord High School teachers placed on administrative leave

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three more Concord High School teachers have been placed on administrative leave as police continue to investigate a teacher accused of making “inappropriate comments of a sexual nature.”

Search warrants were served on the three teachers Tuesday morning, and their personal cell phones were turned over to law enforcement.

On May 5, Concord Community Schools administrators learned of the alleged comments made by high school teacher Andrew Cowells. The allegations were reported to Concord Community Schools Police Department officers and the Department of Child Services.

Cowells was placed on leave, and the school system “commenced the employment termination process.”

Cowells is prohibited from returning to any school premises or contacting any students, parents or staff members.

From Concord Community Schools on May 11:

Late Monday night, May 10, the Concord Community Schools Police Department obtained court-issued search warrants as part of the investigation into teacher Andrew Cowells’ conduct last week.

Early Tuesday morning, those search warrants were served on three Concord High School teachers and, pursuant to the terms of those warrants, personal telephones were turned over to law enforcement authorities. Concord Community Schools placed those three employees on administrative leave as law enforcement’s investigation continues.

Due to privacy laws that prohibit the disclosure of certain information and to avoid jeopardizing the investigations, Concord Community Schools will not be providing additional information at this time.

