Women’s restroom in Centennial Park closed after vandalism

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The main women’s restroom in Centennial Park in Plymouth is currently closed due to vandalism.

The park department posted this picture in a Facebook post, showing two damaged sinks.

They’re asking for the vandalism to stop, saying it happens far too often to park property.

If you have any information on this vandalism, be sure to reach out to police.

